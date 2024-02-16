It is a top-five match-up as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-UConn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It is a top-five match-up as Marquette faces UConn. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-UConn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Marquette entered the game at 19-5 on the year and ranked seventh in the nation. They are also second place in the Big East with a 10-3 record in conference play. They have won their last eight straight games in conference play after coming off a two-game losing streak. Marquette i coming off another solid performance. After winning by double digits in the prior two, they faced Butler last time out. On the road, Marquette took a six-point win over Butler.

Meanwhile, UConn is the number-one ranked team in the nation. They come into the game sitting at 23-2 on the year, and 13-1 in conference play. The first loss of the year came against a fifth-ranked Kansas team as they fell by four. They would go on to beat North Carolina and Gonzaga after that before losing their Big East opening. They fell on the road to Seton Hall by 15. Since then, it has been dominating. They have won 13 straight games, with six of them decided by more than ten points.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-UConn Odds

Marquette: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

UConn: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette comes into the game ranked tenth in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Marquette is 47th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 21st in effective field goals percentage and 13th in assists to turnover ratio. Tyler Kolek leads the way with 16.1 points per game this year, while also shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Further, Kolek leads the team with 7.4 assists per game on the year. Second on the team in scoring is Kam Jones, who has 14.3 points per game. Further, Oso Ighodaro comes in with 14.3 points per game while also shooting 61.9 percent from the field this year.

Marquette is 270th in rebounds per game this year, sitting 198th in defensive rebounding rates, and 240th in offensive rebounding rates. Ighodaro leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game on the year with over three rebounds per game on the offensive end of the court. Kolek sits second on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game on the season.

Marquette is 72nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, sitting 22nd in steals per game. Stevie Mitchell has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 12.0 steals per game, and only turns over the ball .6 times per game. Meanwhile, Kolek has 1.7 steals per game, while four other players have over a steal per game. One of those is Ighodaro, who also has 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn comes in ranked third in KenPom's adjusted ratings this year. They are third in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 21st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage. UConn has been a great shooting team inside the arc, sitting fourth in the nation in two-point field goal percentage this year.

UConn has been led by the combination of Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban, and Tristen Newton this year. Spencer leads the team with 15.2 points per game this year while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three. Newtson comes into the game with 15.0 points per game, this year, and he leads the team with 5.7 assists per game. Karban has 14.9 points per game and is shooting 53.4 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, two other players come into the game with over ten points per game on the year.

UConn sits 52nd in the nation in rebounds per game, but they are 15th in the nation in offensive rebound percentage while sitting 43rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. This is led by Newton, who comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game this year, still, most of his are on the defensive end. The major offensive rebounding threat is Donovan Clingan. He comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game, with nearly three rebounds per game being on the offensive side. Further, he scores 12.1 points per game, while shooting 63.2 percent.

On defense, UConn is ninth in the nation in points against per game this year. They sit fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. UConn forces people into the middle, where one of their big men often causes difficult shots this year. They are tenth in the nation in blocks this year and seventh in the nation in block percentage this year. Clingan leads the way here with 2.3 blocks per game this year, while Samson Johnson adds 1.0 blocks per game. Further, Cam Spencer has 1.5 steals per game this year.

Final Marquette-UConn Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game, but UConn is on a different level than Marquette. Marquette is a good scoring team, but UConn is better. Marquette is solid on defense, but UConn is better. Even more, Marquette is solid rebounding, but UConn is better. UConn is better in every aspect of the game. With two teams that play at a similar pace and style, the better team will win. Take UConn and lay the points.

Final Marquette-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -7.5 (-110)