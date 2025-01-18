Marshall football is going through a difficult offseason as the program has been hit with a massive fine from the Sun Belt Conference. The Thundering Herd are rebuilding from the loss of head coach Charles Huff to Southern Miss after a stellar 2024 season. Marshall has already hired a replacement for Huff, who will be starting behind the eight-ball with this latest news. This fine, however, revolves around the Thundering Herd backing out of participating in the Independence Bowl against Army.

On3 reporter Alex Byington revealed the Sun Belt Conference's complete statement explaining its rationale.

“While the conference acknowledges the medical model and best practice guidance adhered to by Marshall, as well as their fundamental concern for the health and safety of the remaining eligible student-athletes to compete in a safe and viable manner, the nature and timing of this decision was detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference and its membership, to Army, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the American Athletic Conference, and ESPN. The Sun Belt Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.”

Marshall football is beginning a new era in 2025

While the loss of $100,000 is a blow to this program, Charles Huff's departure might be even more difficult to overcome. The four-year head coach in Huntington, West Virginia, did an excellent job with the program. Marshall football continued an eight-year bowl streak as the Thundering Herd moved from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. In 2024, Huff led the program to a 10-3 overall record and its first conference championship since 2014.

The 2025 team will, unfortunately, be losing its quarterback and running back from this squad. Both quarterback Braylon Braxton and running back A.J. Turner have put their names in the transfer portal, with the former Thundering Herd tailback committing to Minnesota. After Huff's departure, Marshall football subsequently hired former NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson in early December to lead the program. This is the 52-year-old's first head coaching position at the college level.

Overall, Marshall football will have to show grit to make it to its ninth straight bowl game. This historic program has shown remarkable consistency over the past few decades and could contend for the Group of 5 automatic berth in the College Football Playoff at some point in the future. That possibility, however, will likely happen later rather than sooner on account of this fine and the rebuilding it looks like this program is about to undergo under its new head coach.