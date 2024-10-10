ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Marshall and GA Southern matchup in an integral game for the Sun Belt East division standings. James Madison University and Appalachian State are winless in the conference, which has put the other teams in the East in the driver's seat. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Marshall-GA Southern prediction and pick.

Marshall landed a massive victory over Appalachian State in Week 6 with a 52-37 score. It was their second consecutive victory after defeating Western Michigan the week before. Marshall struggled in Weeks 4 and 5 against Group of Four teams, mustering just 14 points per game against Ohio State and Virginia Tech. The Thundering Herd are now 3-2 and in a good spot in the Sun Belt East division. Marshall has been trying to find their starting quarterback, but Braylon Braxton could be the answer after last week's App State victory.

GA Southern has been one of the most impressive teams in the Sun Belt this season and confirmed it last week when they won outright against Georgia State on the road. GA Southern is 4-1 against the spread, with their only failed cover coming against Ole Miss in Week 4.

Here are the Marshall-GA Southern College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Marshall-GA Southern Odds

Marshall: -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -126

GA Southern: +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 62.5 (-105)

Under: 62.5 (-115)

How to Watch Marshall vs. GA Southern

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread/Win

Braylon Braxton is a dual-threat quarterback who could be the new starting quarterback. He had just 14 pass attempts for 129 yards against App State but tallied three passing touchdowns. He was a bigger threat on the ground, recording 140 yards and two touchdowns. GA Southern is one of the worst rush-defending teams in the nation, allowing 7.2 yards per play on the ground. Braxton and AJ Turner will be integral in this game, as Turner has 100+ yards in three of five games this season. He also added 65 yards and a touchdown last week.

It's a battle of two of the most impressive Sun Belt teams, with the Thundering Herd holding a 5-0 ATS record. Marshall has won all three games outright as favorites, while they've lost as underdogs but covered the spread.

Why GA Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their sterling against-the-spread record, Marshall's defense hasn't had a successful season. The Thundering Herd allows 28 points per game, while GA Southern ranks 50th in the country with 31.6 points. Marshall has lost both games at home this season, which isn't a surprise considering the games were against Ohio State and Virginia Tech. Regardless, we aren't sure how they'll perform on the road in the conference.

GA Southern is 1-1 at home this season but covered the spread in both. They performed well against Boise State in the season opener, scoring 45 points, but their defense was abysmal. The defense improved since then, allowing 21 or fewer points in three of their non-Group of Four games.

Final Marshall-GA Southern Prediction & Pick

Marshall found something with the Braxton game last week against App State. It'd be outrageous to continue their quarterback carousel after how Braxton performed as a dual threat. GA Southern is one of the worst teams in the nation at defending the run, and the Thundering Herd should be able to take advantage. Take Marshall to continue their against-the-spread dominance in this game and rise to the top of the Sun Belt East.

Final Marshall-GA Southern Prediction & Pick: Marshall -2.5 (-106)