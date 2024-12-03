ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sun Belt Title is on the line as Marshall visits Louisiana. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Marshall-Louisiana prediction and pick.

Marshall-Louisiana Last Game – Matchup History

Marshall enters the game at 9-3, and was 7-1 in conference play, placing them first in the Sun Belt East. They have won six straight games, and last time out beat James Madison. It would take two overtimes, but a two-point conversion would give Marshall the 35-33 win. Meanwhile, Louisiana is 10-2 on the year, and were also 7-1 in conference play, giving them the top spot in the Sun Belt West. They are coming off a 37-23 win over UL-Monroe.

Overall Series: Marshall and Louisiana have faced twice before. In the first meeting, Louisiana won the 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 36-21. Their last meeting was in 2022, when Louisiana won 23-13 at Marshall.

Here are the Marshall-Louisiana College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Marshall-Louisiana Odds

Marshall: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Louisiana: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

How to Watch Marshall vs. Louisiana

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Marshall Could Cover The Spread/Win

Braylon Braxton has fully taken over as the starting quarterback for Marshall this year. He has completed 106 of 180 passes this year for 1,431 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just twice this year, while being sacked ten times. Further, Braxton has run well this year. He has run 118 times for 544 yards after sack adjustment. Braxton also has four rushing touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Christian Fitzpatrick. He has 32 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns. Chuck Montgomery has also been solid this year. He has 28 receptions for 343 yards and three scores. Carl Chester has just 19 receptions but for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, tight end Toby Payne has just 16 receptions but for 163 yards and six scores. In the running game. AJ Turner has led the way. He has 104 carries this year for 864 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jordan Houston has 94 carries for 475 yards and a score. Further, Ethan Payne has scored six times on the ground.

Marshall is 71st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 85th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 113th against the run while sitting 39th against the pass. Mike Green has led the way. He is third on the team in tackles while having 16 sacks this year, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Further, J.J. Roberts is second on the team in tackles, while having 12 pass breakups this year.

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Wooldridge has led the way for Louisiana. He has completed 185 of 271 passes, good for a 68.3 percent completion rate. Woolridge has 2,392 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. He has five interceptions while being sacked 11 times. Still, Wooldridge has been solid on the ground. He has run 61 times for 192 yards and five scores.

The top target for Wooldridge this year has been Lance LeGendre. He has 44 receptions on the year for 733 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Terrance Carter, the tight end, has 48 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Bernard has 26 receptions for 344 yards. Rounding out the top receivers is Harvey Broussard, who has 27 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns. In the rushing game, Bill Davis leads the way. He has 150 carries on the year for 777 yards and nine touchdowns. Further, Zylan Perry has 95 carries for 621 yards and four scores.

Louisiana is 46th in opponent points per game while sitting 41st in opponent yards per game. They are 78th against the rush and 26th against the pass this year. Keyon Martin has been solid. He is fifth on the team in tackles while having six pass breakups and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Tyree Skipper has two pass breakups and four interceptions. Further, both Jordan Lawson and Cameron Whitefield has five sacks on the year.

Final Marshall-Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Marshall comes into the game hot. They have won six straight, covered in four in a row, and are 10-2 against the spread this year. Meanwhile, Louisiana has covered in five of their last six games, and are 7-5 against the spread this year. Still, they are sixth in the nation in turnover margin, while Marshall is 16th. Louisiana has also scored more, gained more yards, gives up fewer points, and fewer yards. With Marshall giving up so many yards, this game will come down to red-zone scoring. Marshall is 45th in the nation in red zone defense. Still, Louisiana is third in the nation in red zone scoring this year. That will be the difference.

Final Marshall-Louisiana Prediction & Pick: Louisiana -5.5 (-110)