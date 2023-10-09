Martin Scorsese has weighed in on the iconic “Barbenheimer” double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Speaking to the Hindustin Times, Scorsese called the Barbie-Oppenheimer double feature “special.”

“I do think that the combination of Oppenheimer and Barbie was something special,” Scorsese said. “It seemed to be, I hate that word, but the perfect storm. It came about at the right time. And the most important thing is that people went to watch these in a theatre. And I think that's wonderful.”

He added, “I haven't seen the films yet. I love Chris Nolan's work. Margot Robbie, I must say, started with me from The Wolf of Wall Street. Rodrigo Prieto [the cinematographer], after finishing Killers of the Flower Moon, went on to shoot Barbie. So it's all in the family [laughs].”

“The way it fit perfectly — a film with such entertainment value, purely with the bright colors – and a film with such severity and strength, and pretty much about the danger of the end to our civilization – you couldn't have more opposite films to work together. It does offer some hope for a different cinema to emerge, different from what's been happening in the last 20 years, aside from the great work being done in independent cinema. I always get upset by that, the independent films being relegated to ‘indies.’ Films that only a certain kind of people would like. Just show them on a tiny screen somewhere,” Scorsese concluded.

The Barbie-Oppenheimer hype carried the summer box office. Barbie is the highest-grossing film of the year, making over $1.4 billion at the box office. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has made $939 million worldwide to date.

Martin Scorsese is gearing up for the release of his latest feature film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The film will be released in theaters on October 20 before streaming on Apple TV+ at an undisclosed date.

