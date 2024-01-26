Martin Scorsese's Jesus film will shoot sooner than expected.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon follow-up, a movie about Jesus, has gotten an uplifting production update.

An Easter production?

Speaking to American Magazine, Scorsese teased his upcoming movie. It definitely doesn't sound like your typical faith-based movie. Scorsese also revealed that the “hope” is to commence shooting in April.

“I’m thinking in response to what Pope Francis wrote about and the idea of making Jesus accessible, not putting Jesus on a wall or in a painting or in a stained-glass window,” Scorsese said. “Jesus immediate, with us now, right in the room as we speak. And dealing with the accessibility of who Jesus is and continues to be in our lives. Hence, I’m thinking of a film that might be partially modern day, partially ancient, I’m not quite sure. We’ve come up with a script, myself and [longtime collaborator] Kent Jones. I hope to be shooting some of it in April to get it going.

“But it wouldn’t be a usual, straight narrative of the life of Jesus in any way. It would be something that makes us think of Jesus in the present. And in a different way, too,” he continued. “Some of it would be based on what Shūsaku Endō wrote in his book A Life of Jesus. I thought it was really interesting how he comes about it from an Asian point of view to make us see Jesus in another way, and how it pertains to our lives now. And how it’ll always be something at the crux of our lives.”

Martin Scorsese is fresh off the release of Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is up for an even 10 awards at this year's Oscars ceremony including Best Picture and Best Director for Scorsese. This won't be the first time Scorsese tackles Jesus in one of his films. He previously directed The Last Temptation of Christ.