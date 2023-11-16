Director Martin Scorsese opens up about TikTok videos and how he was 'tricked' for a lot of them going viral.

Regarding TikTok and Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, it appears his daughter was behind many of the viral posts.

Francesca, the director's daughter, tricked him innocently into going viral on the platform, according to Variety.

Martin Scorsese's TikTok videos

Some videos feature Scorsese guessing slang words and ranking movies with brackets. The brackets have gone viral and introduce Gen Z to the director.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, he insists that the viral TikTok fame wasn't something he expected and wasn't aware what viral was.

“That was a trick. I didn't know those things go viral. They say ‘viral.' I didn't know,” he said.

When it comes to his daughter filming the video clips, she seems to catch him off-guard or just during everyday routines.

“I'm at home doing things, and she comes up to me and says, ‘Dad, look over here and tell me this,' So I'm in my pajamas…She said, ‘Well it's a thing they're doing.' Who's they? She says, ‘Everyboday's doing it. It's a thing called TikTok.'”

Most of the time the director is unaware of the posted videos.

“That I didn't know was going up,” he said of a recent TikTok. “I was just doing it in the other room with her. I don't know what they're going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You're not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it…They use the words ‘post it,' right?”

Though the videos aren't exactly award-winning like Martin Scorsese movies, his daughter has “a good eye,” according to him.