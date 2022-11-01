Marvel is having a “multi-title collaboration” with EA

Marvel and Electronic Arts (EA) recently announced that they will be having a “muti-title collaboration”. Keep reading to learn more.

We’re thrilled to announce a multi-title collaboration between @Marvel and @EA to develop action-adventure games for consoles and PC! Each game will also be its own original story set in the Marvel Universe. pic.twitter.com/I2fuT8xnEz — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 31, 2022

In a somewhat synchronized move, Marvel and EA announced the collaboration on their respective Twitter accounts. The “multi-title collaboration” aims to “develop action-adventure games for consoles and PC.” A post from the official EA website further expounds on what this collaboration entails. EA explains that this is a “long-term deal”, and that the minimum amount of games they will develop is three. All of these games will be new action-adventure games, each with its own original story.

We don’t actually have to wait long to find out what these games are, as EA themselves revealed it. The first game they are developing is a “single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man game”, made by Motive Studios. This is not entirely new news, as back in September Marvel already announced that an Iron man game was under development. It was only with the recent revelation that we found out that EA was also helping out in game development.

Laura Miele, COO at EA, had the following to say about the collaboration:

We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans.

EA gave some more details about the Iron Man game at the end of the post. As mentioned above, it features an original story featuring Tony Stark, the man behind Iron Man. The game aims to channel Stark’s “complexity, charisma, and creative genius” in the game. They also said that this game will enable players to “feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”. The team making this game is led by Olivier Proulx, who worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

No other news regarding the other games is available at this time. However, we can only hope that this collaboration will lead to even more superhero-related video games. The success of the Remastered Spider-man game should be a good indication that a lot of players are hoping for more of these types of games.

