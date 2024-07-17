We are a few days away from Marvel Rivals' closed beta and it appears that a special Venom event will take place. Sometime in late June, NetEase Games announced that their hero-shooter game will enter closed beta on July 20, 2024. Within the closed beta will come new features and special events. However, the developers didn't disclose what exactly the special event was going to be.

Now with only a few days until the launch of the closed beta, NetEase announces that there will be a Galacta's Quest event that features an exclusive Venom skin as a reward.

Marvel Rivals Galacta's Quest Event Featuring Venom

Marvel Rivals' closed beta will host an in-game event called Galacta's Quest. This special event will let players earn event XP by completing a set of missions. We're not entirely sure what kind of quests the game has to offer. However, what we do is that players will receive exclusive in-game rewards.

Players who complete Galacta's Quest will receive an exclusive Cyan Clash costume for Venom. The symbiote's skin will be as the name describes. Instead of the traditional black goo design, Venom will rock a cyan colorway.

Those who claim the rewards from the special event will be able to keep the Cyan Clash costume for Venom. Meaning, the skin will carry over to when Marvel Rivals officially launches sometime in 2025. That's given if players use the same account.

Marvel Rivals Closed Beta-Exclusive Tournament

Aside from Galacta's Quest, another special event will take place during Marvel Rivals' closed beta. NetEase will also host an in-game tournament called War of the Realms.

Interested players can register for the tournament beginning July 25, 2024. Registrations will close on July 30, 2024. War of the Realms will then take place from July 30 – August 4, 2024. There aren't any details yet regarding what the tournament winners will receive. But whatever it is, we're assuming it'll be something worth the players' while.

Get a Chance to Grab an Extra Invite Code

While the closed beta of Marvel Rivals is supposed to limit the number of players on the server, it appears that NetEase is encouraging a few more players to participate in the event.

Apparently, those who will initially be invited to play in the closed beta will have the chance to invite a buddy. Keep in mind that the only way to do so is by leveling one's account up to level six. Those who reach level six during the closed beta are likely to receive an invite code which those players can send to their friends.

However, it's worth noting that these invite codes will be limited. Meaning to say, not everyone who reaches level six will get an extra invite code. In other words, players who want to play with their friends should act fast and grind to level six the moment they start playing in the closed beta.

How to Sign Up for the Closed Beta

In our previous Marvel Rivals article, we stated that PC players simply need to wishlist the game on Steam to sign up for the closed beta. Unfortunately, that's no longer the case.

PC players now need to be alert come July 20, 2024, starting at 22:00 UTC. By that time, Marvel Rivals' official Steam page will have the option to Request Access. Upon clicking the Request Access button, players should then click on Join Marvel Rivals Playtest to officially sign up. We're not entirely sure if it'll be a first come first serve basis kind of deal, but it's best to act quickly.

As for console users, it's sad to say that registrations for the closed beta have concluded.