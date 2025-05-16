We got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 34 Answers to help players earn some free VC this weekend. For those new to the series, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from interviews with real players and developers, fan highlights, and more. However, we also understand that everyone watches 2KTV to get VC by answering the questions in every episode. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 34 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 34 Answers

Liberty 29th Any 40 Seconds Mavericks True

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 34. To answer a question, you just need to press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly throughout each episode, so you'll have to watch the entire episode to find them all. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though you might sometimes earn something else.

New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions before in the past. Furthermore, episodes length varies, depending on the amount of content within the episode itself.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video, or you could lose the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you could accidentally skip a question, which means you earn less VC from an episode. Essentially, just be cautious when watching 2KTV. These rewards can make a big difference for you in the long run.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. So even if you do not use a guide, you'll still earn at least one or more free rewards. Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because there's no reason not to earn some free VC

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the NBA Season officially ends. There are a limited number of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals in 2025, we'll see a new episode launch almost every week.

For more NBA 2K content, keep checking back for the latest locker codes to redeem in-game. The developers are always releasing new codes for players to redeem and earn even more free rewards in-game. Make sure to check them out!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.