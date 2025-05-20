MLB The Show 25 Update 12 is out, adding the new 2025 Boston Red Sox City Connect Uniforms to the game. Furthermore, modes like Franchise and Road To The Show received some improvements and fixes. Additionally, the developers also updated player models for various players and equipment models. Without further ado, let's look at the Patch notes for MLB The Show 25 Update 12.

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 12 Patch Notes – Full List Of Improvements

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 12 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM PT on 5/17/25 on all platforms. Notes are here: https://t.co/W697w7XpnV Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

General:

2025 Boston Red Sox City Connect uniforms have been added.

Franchise:

Fixed an issue where a user could load into an incorrect created stadium when loading from an in-game save file.

Addressed an issue where the CPU would auto-release players if the roster was over 93 players.

Road to the Show:

Fixed a bug where the “ball in dirt“ tutorial could incorrectly trigger when playing as a catcher.

Updated player models for:

Sandy Alcantara

Graham Ashcraft

Jos Castillo

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Jake Cronenworth

Deyvison De Los Santos

Santiago Espinal

Tyler Fitzgerald

Nick Fortes

Hunter Greene

KeBryan Hayes

Ronny Henriquez

Shota Imanaga

Eric Lauer

Wyatt Langford

Jackson Merrill

Sam Moll

Chris Sale

George Soriano

Justin Verlander

Vince Velasquez

Zac Veen

Bradon Waddell

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Updated equipment models for:

44 Pro Fielding Glove-PRX

44 Pro fielding Glove-PRO44

Adidas Adizero Impact Silver Cleat

Evoshield Carbyne Batting Gloves

Franklin Vanilla Batting Gloves

Overall, the biggest addition to this update is the addition of the Red Sox's 2025 City Connect Uniforms. The developers have been adding these uniforms in each update shortly after their reveal. In terms of gameplay, there was no major improvements, but modes like Franchise and RTTS received some love. However, these patches revolve around different obscure issues.

Besides that, the only other difference is the updates to player models and equipment. Various players saw an update to their player model to more accurately reflect their appearance in real life. Expect to see more player model updates throughout the season. But not only did some players receive a remodel, but so did certain equipment in the game.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about MLB The Show 25 Game Update 12. We look forward to checking out the Boston Red Sox City Connect Uniforms. Furthermore, we hope this update brings you a more smooth, and less buggy experience. Expect more updates to release throughout the season as San Diego Studio keeps working to improve the game.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.