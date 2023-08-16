The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Disney/Marvel have agreed to allow Marvel’s in-house visual effects workers to vote on unionization. The move comes after reports of challenging working conditions, The Hollywood Reporter claims.

Mark Patch, a former visual effects coordinator on WandaVision, recalled his experience of working on the show as “live at work.” The demanding schedule, long shifts, and lack of breaks prompted him to quit after only eight days. This isn't a new concern for Marvel workers.

A supermajority of Marvel’s VFX crew, consisting of around 50 workers, has already signed authorization cards indicating their interest in union representation. They filed for a unionization election with the National Labor Relations Board, with an election date of August 21 and ballots due by September 11.

While a neutrality agreement has not been granted, the agreed-upon election format is meant to expedite the process. IATSE organizer Mark Patch expressed confidence in the election's outcome, stating that they are proceeding with the vote. Marvel has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment.

The push for unionization within Marvel’s visual effects workforce reflects a growing trend in the entertainment industry, with workers advocating for fair treatment, better working conditions, and collective bargaining power.

The election's outcome could have significant implications for the treatment of VFX workers in the industry and may set a precedent for addressing concerns about long working hours and demanding schedules in film and television production. With all the strikes going on right now, there's bound to be a new way entertainment proceeds when it's all done.