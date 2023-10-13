Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Preload Now Available!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can now be pre-loaded, ensuring your game is set for its official release on October 20, 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date: October 20, 2023

PlayStation Game Size unveiled yesterday on X, the download size of the forthcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game, developed by Insomniac Games, is now available for pre-loading on the PlayStation 5. With an official release date set for Friday, October 20, gamers are afforded ample time to prepare their systems for the imminent gaming adventure.

The disclosed download size is 86.268 GB, slightly below the 98 GB initially indicated on Sony's Limited Edition console bundles. This differential, while notable, does not detract from the anticipated gaming experience that awaits. Users across various regions have now commenced pre-loading the game, ensuring a readiness to dive into the vibrant, expansive universe upon its official release.

This pre-loading feature allows gamers to download the game before its launch, offering immediate access upon its release and eliminating download wait times post-launch. The intricately detailed gaming universe, featuring Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales, is keenly awaited by fans and critics alike, offering an immersive experience and rich, vibrant narratives to explore.

It’s important to note that the stated 86.268 GB might be subject to slight variations based on factors such as player region, subsequent patches, and additional localization packs, potentially affecting the overall game size.

The game's pre-load feature is not only a technical asset but also an anticipatory nod to the adventures that await within the Spider-Man universe. As gamers navigate through the detailed cityscapes and engage in the enriched storylines, the download size revelation serves as a preparation tool, allowing adequate system configuration and storage management ahead of the game’s release.