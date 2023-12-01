Maryland opens up Big Ten play as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Indiana prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Maryland opens up Big Ten play as they face Indiana. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Indiana prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Maryland comes into the game just 4-3 on the year. They started just 1-3 on the year and struggled to score. They were held to just 40 points in a loss to Villanova. Since then, the offense has come alive. They scored 92 against UMBC and then two games later, scored 103 against Rider. The defense for the squad has been consistent, but not great. The most they have given up this year is the 76 to Rider, but beyond that, every game was giving up between 68 and 55 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana comes into the game sitting at 501. The only loss of the year was the fifth-ranked UCONN. Still, they struggled in that game. They were not tied in the game 14:14 marker of the first half and then failed to score for nearly the next three minutes. What truly put the game away was in the second half. Down ten with 7:38 to go, Indiana did not score another point until just under five minutes left in the game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Indiana Odds

Maryland: +2.5 (-104)

Indiana: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 137.5 (-104)

Under: 137.5 (-118)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread

The Maryland offense has been hit or miss this year. They are scoring 70.7 points per game, which ranks them 253rd in the nation. A major part of that offense came last time out when they scored 103 points. Overall, Maryland ranks 59th in overall efficiency according to KenPom, while ranking 125th in offensive efficiency. The offense is paced by Jahmir Young. He comes into the team leading the team in points this year with 15.9 points per game. He has scored 15 or more points four times this year, and Maryland has won three of those games. Meanwhile, he is coming off a great game. He shot over 50 percent from beyond the arc and had 22 points, a season-high. Young is also the team leader in assists this year at 4.3 per game. Young has been solid on defense as well, with 2.0 steals per game.

Beyond Young, Julian Reese has also been great. He is averaging 15 points per game while being a threat on the boards. He leads the team with 9.9 rebounds per game this year. He has also been great on defense. Reese is averaging 2.6 blocks per game and a steal per game as well. Rounding out the top players is Donta Smith. He comes into the game with 10.3 points per game this year, while also having 4.3 rebounds per game.

While the offense struggles, Maryland is much better defensively. They are 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom this year. They are great against the three allowing just 19.9 percent of points scored on them to be from the points range. They rank 28th in the nation in points this year at an average of 62.7 points per game.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

This year, Indiana ranks 72nd in adjusted efficiency according to KEnPom. They are a fairly balanced team, sitting 79th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 76th on the defensive side. Still, on the defensive side of things, Indiana is not as good as Maryland. They have a negative rebounding margin and allow 71.0 points per game. The top rebounding man is Kelel Ware, who comes in with 8.8 rebounds per game. Still, the center for the Hoosiers has to attempt to be a do-it type of player. He leads the team in points with 17.7 per game, while also leading the team in steals at 1.0 per game, and also in blocks at 1.7 per game.

For Indiana, it is all about playing on the inside. They score 89.6 percent of their points from either inside the arc or from the foul line. That would explain why second on the team in points, and the leading assist man is a forward. Malik Reneau comes into the game with 15.3 points per game, while also having 3.3 assists per game. Reneau is also second on the team in rebounds per game at 4.3.

Beyond that, Xavier Johnson is the biggest threat from the outside. He has hit 50% of his three-point attempts, but he has taken just ten. Still, his five-made threes lead the team this year. He is third on the team in points this year, averaging 10.5 points per game.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Maryland has not shown to be an offensive threat, but this game hinges less on their offense and more on Julian Reese. If Reese can control the paint, win the rebounding battle, and slow down Kel'el Ware, Maryland will have a chance in this once. Still, that is a tall order and something that Maryland may not be able to do. Without the consistent scoring threat on the other end, Maryland will slowly find themselves behind and out of this game.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -2.5 (-118)