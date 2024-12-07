ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Purdue aims to bounce back after a loss as they host Maryland. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Purdue prediction and pick.

The Terrapins are off to a great start this season as one of the top teams not currently ranked. A win over Purdue will catapult them into the rankings. Maryland just dominated Ohio State in their conference opener, 83-59. At 8-1, the Terrapins' only loss came to No. 5 Marquette. Maryland also has a one-point win over Villanova.

No. 8 Purdue is coming off a loss on the road at Penn State, 81-70. Before that loss, their only other loss on the season also came against Marquette. Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama early in the season and then No. 23 Ole Miss. After this game against Maryland, the Boilermakers will take on No. 22 Texas A&M for the Indy Classic, followed by a meeting with No. 2 Auburn. You can argue that this team has one of the toughest early-season schedules in the nation. Win or lose, the Boilermakers will be ready for March.

Here are the Maryland-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Purdue Odds

Maryland: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Purdue: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Purdue

Time: Noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Terps are led by one of the top freshmen in the country, Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10 center from Baltimore averages 16.6 points on 60.9% shooting (tied for 35th), 8.3 rebounds (tied for 61st), 2.6 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. He makes an impact on both ends of the floor. Queen scored 17 and grabbed 11 boards in the win over the Buckeyes. Facing a Purdue team with a lot of size, Queen will need to showcase another strong performance.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is second on the team averaging 13.7 points on 51.8% shooting. He scored 23 against Ohio State and also added four assists. Julian Reese is third averaging 13.0 points and 8.3 rebounds (tied with Queen). He also shoots at a very high rate of 63.1% from the floor. As a team, the Terps shoot 49.5% from the field which is 36th in the country. They are 17th in the country in points per game at 86.3.

Maryland also defends at a high level. They allow just 58.7 points per game which is 10th in the country. They have not played the same caliber of opponents as Purdue has, but are more than capable of making this a game and potentially upsetting them on the road.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Trey Kaufman-Renn has stepped up tremendously this season. The junior is averaging 18.7 points on 60.6% shooting from the floor. He needed to shoot the ball more against Penn State as he finished with 15 points on 62% shooting. Penn State defends very well and was the better team that night. However, Purdue is back home this time around and has three wins in their last four meetings against Maryland.

Kaufman-Renn adds 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The team's next-best option offensively so far this season is Fletcher Loyer. He is at 13.9 points on 48.6% shooting. Braden Smith is third averaging 12.0 points and did not have a good game against the Nittany Lions. He finished with just six points and five assists with three turnovers. Smith still is third in the nation in assists per game at 8.7.

Purdue averages 77.8 points per game and allows 69.6. They shoot a tad higher than Maryland at 50.0% from the field which is tied for 21st in the country.

Final Maryland-Purdue Prediction & Pick

These are two of the top teams in their respective conferences. A win for Maryland will put a number next to their name come Monday. Purdue has played a tough schedule and can beat anyone. I expect Purdue to win this game but I like Maryland to cover. The Terps can do it all on both sides of the floor and will give the Boilermakers a run for their money early on Sunday.

Final Maryland-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Maryland +3.5 (-110)