Masai Ujiri drops Scottie Barnes truth bomb after Raptors ROTY campaign

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri shared his honest thoughts on Scottie Barnes ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Barnes, who enjoyed a strong rookie year, has aspirations of developing into a true star. And Ujiri believes he’s capable of making a jump, per Josh Lewenberg on Twitter.

“We’re happy with his progress,” Ujiri said. “He’s an incredible, exciting young player in this league. But it does take time with young players. I know Scottie’s going to make another jump this season.”

Scottie Barnes averaged over 15 points per game on 49 percent field goal shooting during the 2021-2022 season. He added 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Barnes also showed potential on the defense side of the floor. His game still needs work overall, but there is no denying his high ceiling. At 6’9, he features a versatile skill set. Barnes can slot in as a small or power forward, and could even be used as a center in some small ball lineups.

But Scottie Barnes’ athleticism makes him a difficult matchup for opponents.

The Raptors have high hopes for the 2022-2023 NBA season. Masai Ujiri and the organization made some moves which should lead to continued success.

Scottie Barnes recently issued a message to Raptors fans which will make them excited for the season.

I miss playing in front of the best fans at Scotiabank arena🥹 Cant wait for the season to start againnn!!! — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) August 31, 2022

The Raptors and Scottie Barnes are looking to make a deep postseason run during the 2022-2023 campaign. Additionally, Barnes may be in line for an All-Star year.