‘If you piss him off it’s not good’: Luka Doncic teammate’s epic take on Mavs star’s historic, 47-point EuroBasket outburst

Luka Doncic is making mincemeat of the competition in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is leading Slovenia to a 4-1 record in Group B (tied for the best record with Germany) after dropping 47 points on France, the second-largest individual point total in a game in EuroBasket history.

Through five games so far, Doncic is averaging 26.6 points (the third most in the tournament), 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. He is doing his usual Luka things by making absurd shots and stuffing the stat sheet.

Luka Doncic in the first half vs. France: 27 points

8-for-12 FG

5-for-8 3PT

Before Luka Doncic started tormenting opponents in the NBA, he was making a name for himself in the 2017 tournament, when he helped lead Slovenia to the championship. According to Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops, the European players are fully aware of what Doncic can do when he’s fully locked in. Klemen Prepelic, a teammate of Doncic on the Slovenian squad, explained how unstoppable he is when he gets going.

“He’s Luka. He’s shown many times that if you piss him off it’s not good. It’s not good for you in the end,” Prepelic said, via Eurohoops. “They were playing hard on him. He needed stitches on his head and he came off with an unbelievable performance. His 27 points took us all in his back to get the win and the first place we deserved.”

Luka Doncic’s mentality has been well documented in the NBA. With the Mavs, he has shown an uncanny ability to take over games. His most recent show of dominance came in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, when he matched the Phoenix Suns’ entire point total in the first half.

Slovenia is looking to capture the EuroBasket title again with Luka Doncic leading the way. They will have a strong chance to do so thanks in large part to the superstar.