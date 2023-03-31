A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It appears that Tiger Woods has given the cold shoulder treatment to LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau. Ahead of this week’s Orlando event by LIV Golf, DeChambeau was asked if there’s a particular player who has distanced himself from him since his decision to leave the PGA TOUR for the Saudi-backed organization.

While Bryson DeChambeau did not drop Tiger Woods’ name directly, he did confirm that the 15-time major winner has stopped communicating with him.

“Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is,” Bryson DeChambeau said (via Adam Schupak of GolfWeek). He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here.”

Bryson DeChambeau initially committed to continue playing under the PGA TOUR amid rumors that he was on his way to LIV Golf only to later flip the script and join the PGA TOUR’s chief rival.

The last time DeChambeau played at a PGA TOUR event was at The 2022 Open Championship.

Although they are no longer members of the PGA TOUR, DeChambeau and other LIV Golf pros have the green light to participate in all four major tournaments after PGA of America decided to update eligibility requirements.

Who are the other LIV Golf players invited to play at the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Apart from Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson. Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner, Bubba Watson are all deemed eligible to play in Augusta.

Will Tiger Woods play the Masters Tournament 2023?

There is no official word yet that Tiger Woods will be there in Augusta to compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament. Woods has won this major a total of five times, most recently in 2019. He has not played in an event since February’s The Genesis Invitational.