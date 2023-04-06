Tiger Woods had a first round-to-forget at Augusta Thursday. The five-time Masters champion shot a 74 to finish the round two over par, just his fifth round on the PGA Tour this year.

Golf fans are never shy to voice their opinions on Woods, even if he’s well past his prime. A handful of observers see this as the beginning of the end for the once-dominant golfer.

Wish it wasn't so but I think you're right. He's still incredibly talented but I don't think he's going to win anything again. — doug (@howdoyoutweat) April 6, 2023

Rusty Woods, needs a low one tomorrow 🐅 — DM.eth 🇿🇲 🇬🇧 (@Chakolwa) April 6, 2023

He’s done — Troy Sasse (@TroySasse) April 6, 2023

He’s still got it but his short game needs reps and I’m not sure he will get get the reps needed sadly. Hope I’m wrong — Aaron Jackson (@aaronjacko) April 6, 2023

Three bogeys across the first seven holes drew a bleak picture for Woods’ day. He recovered one shot with his first birdie of the day on hole 8 but a bogey on 11 dropped him back to three under.

Woods saved his day ever so slightly with four pars and two birdies across 12-17. The final hole of the day was not too kind though. Woods narrowly missed a bunker on his tee shot, then awkwardly punched his second shot into the sand. He almost saved par but put too much heat on the putt, settling for a bogey and an even back nine of 36.

The expectations for Woods have dampened over the past couple of years, but his 2019 Masters win gave fans hope that Woods wasn’t done winning on tour. It hasn’t panned out since though, especially in the majors. In nine major appearances since that last win, Woods missed the cut in four of them and withdrew from another.

With the current leaders sitting at seven under, Tiger Woods has some work to do Friday if he wants to be part of the weekend field at the Masters.