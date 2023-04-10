Fans have been waiting for Jon Rahm to ascend into full superstardom since he joined the PGA Tour in 2016. After overtaking Brooks Koepka and holding off Phil Mickelson to win the 2023 Masters on Sunday, the Spaniard may have officially been crowned.

At least Paige Spiranac thinks so. “Congrats Jon Rahm! You’re really good at golf and you’re going to win a bunch of majors,” the golf and social media personality Tweeted following Rahm’s victory at Augusta National.

Although still just 28 years old, Rahm is no young buck on the cusp of greatness. He had already won his first major title at the U.S. Open at Torrey pines in 2021 and has spent many weeks atop the Official World Golf Rankings. However, this latest feat and return to No. 1 feels like a possible precursor to consistent major excellence.

When a player dons the iconic Masters’ Green Jacket, it is incontrovertible proof that he has arrived. Now, there are plenty of surprise winners who never reach those heights again, but their place in sports history becomes immortalized. Rahm’s win feels different, though. He’s legitimized an already successful career and this puts him well on track to be the generational talent so many others perceive him to be.

That will depend on his consistency, which, as evidenced by his 2023 so far, can be very streaky. If that holds true, then he should be the favorite to win his second U.S. Open this Father’s Day at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Spiranac can be considered a controversial figure, but few will raise an eyebrow at her prediction for Jon Rahm’s career.