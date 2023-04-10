Jon Rahm won his first Masters title at Augusta National on Sunday night, shooting an impressive -12 to take home his first green jacket, and he earned $3.24 million in prize money in the process. For making the cut, Tiger Woods took home $44,280, according to Andrew Petcash.

The Masters prize money increased by 20 percent this year, per Petcash.

Brooks Koepka battled until the end with Rahm, but struggled in the final round by shooting a +3 and finishing second. That tied with legendary American Phil Mickelson, who surged up the leaderboards with a fourth round -7 to tie Koepka with a final score of -8. Both golfers won $1.584 million.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Russell Henley all tied for fourth at -7, earning $744,000 each.

Jon Rahm became just the fourth Spanish player to win the Masters, and did it on what would have been the 66th birthday of two-time champion Seve Ballesteros, who earned the green jacket in 1980 and 1983.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I wasn’t sure how [the emotion] was going to come to me until I hit the third shot on the 18th,” said Rahm, according to BBC Sport. “History of the game is a big reason why I play and Seve is a big part of that history. For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his second Masters win and on his birthday was incredibly meaningful.”

It’s Rahm’s second major win, after he finished top spot at the US Open in 2021.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from Augusta National on Sunday with 29 holes to play, after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.

It was just the second start of the year for Woods, who closed a second-round 74 to secure a record-equaling 23rd consecutive cut at The Masters.

He still won some money for making the cut, but it was Spaniard Jon Rahm who got his first title at Augusta National and cashed in in the process.