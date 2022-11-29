Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta

Tiger Woods recently took a shot at LIV Golf and praised Rory McIlroy. He dropped a brutally honest sentiment on legacy differences between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, per Kyle Porter.

“You want to compare yourself Hogan, Snead and Nicklaus, you can’t do that over there. But you can on this tour,” Woods said.

Tiger Woods then complimented Rory McIlroy for stepping up and displaying strong leadership prowess, per Kyle Porter.

“What Rory has said and done is what leaders do. Rory is the true leader out here on Tour. The fact that he’s able to … be so clear-minded and eloquent and meanwhile go out there and win tournaments. People have no idea how hard that is to do,” Woods said.

McIlroy has not been shy in reference to discussing the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He previously dropped a truth bomb on the rivalry between them.

“This ‘us vs. them’ thing has gotten way out of control already,” Rory McIlroy said. “If the two entities keep doubling down in both directions, it is only going to become irreparable. We are going to have a fractured sport for a long time. That is no good for anyone.”

But would the PGA Tour and LIV Golf ever work alongside one another? Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy may like to see that happen, but there is work to be done on that front.

For now, both golfers will focus on their upcoming events. Tiger Woods is looking to get healthy while Rory McIlroy is aiming to continue performing at a high level.