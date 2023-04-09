Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Brooks Koepka is still leading the 2023 Masters as the third round wraps up Sunday, but that’s not stopping Jim Nantz from having a bit of harmless fun at his expense. As Koepka approached his ball sitting on a crosswalk, Nantz couldn’t help himself with a little LIV Golf jab.

In case you’re somehow not aware, Koepka is one of the former PGA Tour stars who defected to LIV Golf last year. LIV Golf recently signed a media deal with The CW, but the early ratings have not been good. This certainly would help explain Nantz’s joke.

Brooks Koepka is currently on track to get the last laugh thanks to his terrific performance so far at Augusta, though there’s still a lot of golf left to play as Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland chase him. The 32-year-old is trying to win his first Masters, with his previous best finish coming in 2019 when he wound up second. Koepka has won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship twice.

Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 after dealing with some injury problems. He admitted that the $100 million signing bonus played a huge factor in his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed tour, especially given his health.

The star golfer entered the Masters coming off a LIV Golf victory in Orlando. He’s playing some excellent golf right now and trying to put the finishing touches on a fifth major victory. But even so, this was a funny little jab by Nantz, who’s never afraid to do such a thing.