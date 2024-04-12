Tiger Woods, who is arguably the greatest golfer of all-time, has endured his share of ups and downs in recent years. With that being said, it is difficult to find a golfer who is more consistent in the Masters Tournament. On Friday, Woods set a new record with his 24th consecutive made cut at the Masters, per the PGA Tour.
Bryson DeChambeau currently leads the tournament with a -7 score. Woods, meanwhile, holds a +1 score. He still has two days to make up the difference, though.
The primary question for Woods will be his health. Everyone knows that Woods is a legend of the golf course. He's accomplished no shortage of impressive feats during his career.
However, he has endured a difficult time staying healthy in recent years. As a result, he's had to either miss or withdraw from a number of tournaments.
Woods is playing well right now, though. He is not performing up to his full potential, but Woods has been consistent. He's done a good job limiting mistakes up to this point. So can Woods win the 2024 Masters?
Why Tiger Woods can win 2024 Masters Tournament
I'm not saying that Woods is guaranteed to win it all this year. There is a case to be made for his chances of winning, though. First, let's take a look at a quote Woods recently made ahead of the tournament.
“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” Tiger said Tuesday. “I think it's consistency, it's longevity, and it's an understanding of how to play this golf course. That's one of the reasons why you see players that are in their 50s and 60s make cuts here, or it's players in their late 40s have runs at winning the event, just the understanding of how to play it.”
Woods may not be the same golfer he once was, but there is no denying the fact that he understands what it takes to win at Augusta. It's a course that some golfers, even the best in the world, simply struggle to figure out. Others, such as Woods, have a quality understanding of it.
More to come on this story.