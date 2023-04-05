A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2023 edition of the Masters Tournament is set to kick off Thursday, and betting action is only expected to get more intense as the event nears. While the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are viewed as the top favorites to wear the Green Jacket by the end of the week, two golf legends, namely Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are not getting the same love from bettors.

In fact, Mickelson is now the most bet 2023 Masters participant to miss the cut followed by Tiger Woods over at BetMGM sportsbook, per Covers.

Phil Mickelson is now the second most bet golfer @BetMGM to miss the cut at The Masters. The most bet? Tiger Woods (+150). https://t.co/UdVsEZZW8e — Covers (@Covers) April 5, 2023

Tiger Woods, 47, is no longer in his prime and so does Phil Mickelson, but between these two legends are a combined total of eight Masters Tournament wins. Woods won a Green Jacket five times in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019, while Mickelson took home the biggest cut of the purse at Augusta twice in 2004, 2006, and 2010. Granted that Woods and Mickelson have their best days behind them, their familiarity with the atmosphere at Augusta National Golf Club should be a big plus for each of them.

That being said, Woods, who is three major wins away from tying the record (18) currently held still by Jack Nicklaus, has only played one PGA TOUR event this season, and that was at The Genesis Invitational last February in which he only finished with a T-45. Mickelson, on the other hand, is no longer under the PGA TOUR, having controversially taken his talents to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf league.

The last time Tiger Woods was cut at Augusta was way back in 1996. He is 23 of 24 at Augustas with 14 top 10s and 18 top 25s. After shocking the field at Augusta by winning the Masters in 2019, Woods has failed to crack the top 35 in each of his next two Masters starts, going 38th in 2021 and finishing just 47th in 2022.

The 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, has missed the cut there just three times across 28 starts. In his last Masters start, he finished 55th in 2021. Over the course of 28 starts at Augusta National Golf Club, Mickelson has made the cut 25 times and cracked the top 25 19 times and the top 10 15 times, including a runner-up campaign in 2015.