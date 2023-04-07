Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Brooks Koepka is off to a blazing start at the 2023 Masters. The former PGA Tour star has endured his share of ups and downs since joining LIV Golf. However, he’s impressed to open the Masters without question. In fact, Koepka is just the fourth player in the history of the Masters to begin their tournament with consecutive rounds of 67 or better, per ESPN.

Koepka joins Raymond Floyd, Greg Norman, and Jordan Spieth as the only players ever to be 11-under following their first 36 holes of play at the event, per Yahoo Sports. Two of those players, Floyd and Spieth, went on two win the Masters. Brooks Koepka is certainly in a good position heading into the weekend, but he will need to keep his foot on the gas moving forward.

One of the primary storylines heading into this year’s Masters tournament was how LIV Golf players and PGA Tour stars would get along. The players have mostly denied any drama with one another. Brooks Koepka recently addressed potential issues with players such as Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour players.

“We see each other quite a bit,” Koepka said. “I was talking with Rory for probably about 30 minutes just about the ball and all the other stuff that’s going on. No one is angry at anybody from what I’ve seen.”

Nevertheless, one would imagine that PGA Tour fans will not be thrilled if a member of LIV Golf wins the event.

Brooks Koepka holds a fairly comfortable leading at the moment. Players such as Sam Bennett, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland are not far behind him though.