Matt Damon recently opened up about a less-than-pleasant experience he had while filming a romantic scene with Scarlett Johansson for the 2011 comedy film “We Bought A Zoo.” In the heartwarming movie, Damon played a widowed father who buys a rundown zoo after the death of his wife. Sparks fly between his character, Benjamin Mee, and Johansson's character, head zookeeper Kelly Foster. However, the real-life kiss between the two actors didn't quite live up to the romantic on-screen moment, Independent reports.

During a game for LadBible with his “Oppenheimer” co-star Emily Blunt, Damon recalled the awkward incident. He explained that they had shot a nice two-shot scene that ended with a kiss before going to lunch. Both Damon and Johansson thought the scene was over, but it turned out they had to come back for some more close-ups.

As they resumed filming, Johansson suddenly realized that she had onion breath from her lunch. Damon described the awkward moment, saying, “‘Oh s**t.' She goes, ‘I literally just had, I had like an onion sandwich.'” Despite her bad breath, Damon joked that he didn't even smell it and teased her about it throughout the rest of the scene.

He playfully said, “Her breath smells like roses!” and humorously shared how uncomfortable the situation was for him. It seems like the behind-the-scenes kiss didn't quite match the romantic chemistry they portrayed on screen.

“We Bought A Zoo” tells the story of a man trying to rebuild his life by purchasing and renovating a struggling zoo. The film received mixed reviews from critics but was appreciated by audiences for its heartwarming story and performances.

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson's on-screen chemistry may have been believable, but sometimes, even in the world of movies, real-life moments can be a little less glamorous than what we see on the big screen.