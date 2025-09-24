Leonardo DiCaprio finally made his first podcast appearance, and it was worth the wait. The Oscar-winning actor joined Benicio del Toro on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, and the conversation quickly turned into a walk down memory lane with some legendary sports stories, per TMZ.

Jason Kelce admitted he was trying to “play it cool” with such star power on set, while Travis Kelce laughed that he had no chance of doing that on camera. Once the small talk passed, Jason asked the two actors about their most unforgettable live sporting events.

DiCaprio didn’t hesitate, pointing to Kobe Bryant’s alley-oop to Shaquille O’Neal against the Blazers in the 2000 Western Conference Finals. “Kobe, Shaq, Trailblazers, the lob,” Leo said with a grin, describing how the entire Staples Center erupted in one of the loudest roars he had ever heard. Jason called it “unbelievable,” and fans listening could almost feel the goosebumps through the headphones.

Benicio’s Dr. J revelation

Then it was Del Toro’s turn. Without missing a beat, he recalled an iconic piece of basketball history. “You know, I think it was 1980, Sixers versus Lakers, Finals. Magic Johnson was there. I think it was Game 4. It’s the famous game that Dr. J does that shot,” he said.

On this day in 1980… Dr. J made one of NBA history's most iconic layups in Game 4 of the Finals! pic.twitter.com/qO9dgKG58P — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 11, 2024

He was talking about Julius Erving’s scoop layup in the NBA Finals, a play replayed for generations. “The scoop. I was live. I was sitting up there. Yes. Kareem is right there. Just watching it,” Del Toro added, leaving the Kelce brothers stunned.

It’s rare to hear someone casually mention being in the building for one of basketball’s most legendary moves. To have DiCaprio and Del Toro both share experiences from games that still echo in NBA lore gave the podcast a unique punch.

The episode didn’t end with just nostalgia. DiCaprio joked about his high school basketball highlights and even clarified his NBA team allegiance. Del Toro, on the other hand, revealed his appreciation for vintage sports logos. Before signing off, Travis invited Del Toro to a Kansas City Chiefs game, and the Sicario star said Arrowhead Stadium might see him soon.

From the Staples Center’s thunder to Dr. J’s artistry on the hardwood, these stories were more than just celebrity anecdotes. They reminded fans that sports moments, whether in 1980 or 2000, create memories that last forever.