Cardi B is showing why it might have been worth the seven-year wait in between her debut project, Invasion of Privacy and Am I The Drama? On her latest release, the Bronx native explores the emotions she went through during her relationship with ex-husband Offset. Cardi filed for divorce back in July 2024 and has three children with the Migos rapper: daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave. While the “Bodega Baddie” processes her emotions, leaving her marriage to Offset due to infidelities, she is open about what her future holds: Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B dedicates “On My Back” to Stefon Diggs

It's no secret that “On My Back” is a dedication to the New England Patriots star. At the beginning of the track, Cardi raps about the beginning of their relationship.

“You my lover, you my friend (You my friend)/I sit and think about the texts you would send (All the time)/I caught feelings for you, can't even pretend (Yeah)/I see your name on my phone and I grin,” she raps on the Lourdiz-assisted track.

Later in the track, Cardi describes Diggs' thoughtfulness and willingness to splurge on her, which made her know they were meant to be together. When the couple went official with their relationship, Diggs rented out a castle in France for them, something that the rapper always wanted to experience. He also showed his support for Cardi during her Apple listening event last week by showing up with a truck of roses.

“Poppin' up, orange bags out the blue for me (Bluе for me)/You know to spoil me, you always cop two for me (Two for mе)/That's the reason that I knew that it was you for me,” Cardi raps.

Cardi and Diggs are expecting their first child together which Diggs has mentioned on social media that he's “team boy.” The Bronx rapper alluded to this on the song as well.

“I be staring in your eyes through the whole day (Yes)/I swear to God, I hope our kids have your whole face (Mwah)

/Take these clothes off and throw 'em on the floor (Yeah)/I told my girl I'm 'bout to give this man a boy (Hahaha, ayy)/Throw me on my back (Ha)” she raps.

If there's any doubt that the song is about Diggs, Cardi vulgarly ends the song with the lines:

Article Continues Below

“I said now come run a route in this p—-, spike the ball (Ball)/End zone, touchdown in this p—- (P—-),” she raps along with other sexual enuendos to close out the track.

“On My Back” is a full song about Diggs but she also alluded to him in “Outside” which was the first single on the project.

“Heard them Patriots got them n—–, let me in the locker room,” she raps on “Outside.”

Cardi is also thinking of a future with the Patriots star as she boasted about her cooking on Instagram Live on Monday, Sept. 22.

“That s— tastes good … My man needs to marry me today, ” she said on Instagram Live.

There is no wedding bells right now but the relationship seems to be going well on both sides.