After pushing for a match against AJ Styles, WWE star John Cena convinced Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to book it for Crown Jewel.

Cena took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank Triple H for making the match possible. He promised that Perth, Australia, and Styles will “get my everything,” despite his recent beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

“I want to thank [Triple H] for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind [hashtag Cena vs. Styles] .. the FANS!” his post began. 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard!

“[WWE Crown Jewel] Perth and [AJ Styles] you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what's BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!” he continued.

When will John Cena and AJ Styles' next WWE match happen?

Cena and Styles will have one final match at the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE on October 11, 2025. The event will take place in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, at RAC Arena.

They previously had a legendary feud upon Styles joining WWE in 2016. They had several matches, including their iconic bout at the 2016 SummerSlam. Cena and Styles also faced at the 2017 Royal Rumble. Styles defeated Cena to win the WWE Championship.

Currently, Cena vs. Styles is one of the three confirmed matches for Crown Jewel. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Stephanie Vaquer, who recently won the Women's World Championship, will face the winner of Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Stratton will defend the Women's Championship against Cargill and Jax on the September 26, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown to determine Vaquer's Crown Jewel opponent.

After Crown Jewel, Cena will only have a few dates remaining on his farewell tour. He started his farewell tour during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. During his final run, Cena had a record-setting 17th world championship run and matches against old foes like CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar.