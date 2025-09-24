Gary Cohen stepped into controversy Tuesday night, taking aim at Cubs rookie Matt Shaw’s decision to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Reds in order to attend the funeral of his close friend, Charlie Kirk. The Mets broadcaster raised eyebrows by suggesting Shaw’s absence was ill-timed and hard to justify in the middle of a playoff race, per Heavy.

Cohen’s comments came during the fourth inning of the Mets-Cubs broadcast, right as Shaw was at the plate. “Shaw had Cubs World in a tizzy this weekend when he was not here for the Cubs game with the Reds, and they lost 1-0, and his lack of presence was felt,” Cohen said. He then added that while he wanted to avoid political commentary, skipping a game for reasons outside of family emergencies “really strikes me as weird.”

Criticism of the critique

Former Mets catcher Todd Zeile, filling in for Keith Hernandez in the booth, echoed Cohen’s skepticism. He called the move “unprecedented” in his experience, pointing out that it is rare for a player to miss time in such a fashion. Both announcers also highlighted that Shaw’s absence was not covered by MLB’s bereavement list, a detail Cohen suggested spoke volumes about how the league and Cubs viewed the situation.

But Cohen’s words did not sit well with everyone. Many fans and media members found it troubling that a player’s choice to grieve a murdered friend could be framed as selfish or questionable. The backlash argued that baseball should not override human compassion, especially given the circumstances.

For Shaw, the decision was personal, not strategic. He and Kirk developed a friendship last offseason in Arizona while living in the same complex. Their bond extended throughout the year, grounded in their shared faith and regular conversations. Kirk, a devoted Cubs fan, was more than just an acquaintance to the rookie.

Shaw addressed the situation briefly before Cohen’s remarks hit the air. “I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do,” he said, making clear where his priorities stood.

In the end, Cohen’s commentary sparked a bigger conversation than the Cubs’ one-run loss itself: where should the line be drawn between professional obligation and honoring a personal bond?