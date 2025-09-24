The New York Giants have made the move to benching Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart, as the team has not performed up to their standards in the first three weeks of the season. Wilson signed with the team in the offseason with the expectation that he would be the starter, and now, he will back up the Giants' rookie.

The move left some wondering what that means for Wilson's future with the team, and he will ask for a release or a trade. After his media availability following the news of his benching, it's safe to say he's happy where he is.

“I'm focused on helping this team win. I'm focused on helping Jaxson,” Wilson said to the media. “I'm focused on getting ready to be the best version of me today. I want to be here, I love this organization, and I love the process of it all. I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us or this season. I don't know any other thought than finding a way through.

Russell Wilson didn’t sound like he plans to ask for his release or a trade from the Giants: “I want to be here.” pic.twitter.com/r936x2RrLi — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“I'm not discouraged about this football team. I'm not discouraged about myself.”

This is not the first time that Wilson has been benched in his career. In 2023, he was benched by the Denver Broncos toward the end of the season and then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the following year. Though Wilson has not seen much success over the past few years, he still believes he has a lot left.

“For me, personally, I’m not done,” Wilson said. “I’ve got so much belief in myself and I know what I’m capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas.”

If Wilson still thinks he has enough left in the tank to be a starter, the Giants could afford to release or trade him since they have a reliable veteran quarterback in Jameis Winston still on the roster.