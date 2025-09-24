Only a select few thousand were able to attend Michael Jordan's last game with the Chicago Bulls, and acclaimed actor Leonardo DiCaprio was one of them.

Appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro recalled their favorite sports games they attended.

“I got to be there for Michael Jordan's last shot [against] the Utah Jazz,” DiCaprio revealed. “That was incredible.”

Jordan's final shot left an impression on DiCaprio. “The whole stadium just shot up in the air, I remember that,” he recalled. “That was an incredible moment, man.”

Leonardo DiCaprio shown in The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and the Bulls

But this should come as no surprise to Bulls fans. DiCaprio's appearance at the game was showcased in the Last Dance documentary series.

DiCaprio, who is now one of the biggest celebrities in the world, was over the moon meeting Jordan after the Bulls' 1998 NBA Finals win.

He and Del Toro appeared on the New Heights podcast to promote their new movie, One Battle After Another. It was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson,

It follows an ex-French 75 member named Bob, played by DiCaprio, who is tasked with rescuing his daughter when an old foe resurfaces. He and Del Toro star in ti alongside Sean Penn and Regina Hall.

DiCaprio is an acclaimed actor. He has been nominated for six Oscars throughout his career. His earliest nomination came early in his career. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

Over a decade later, he received a Best Actor nomination for his role in The Aviator. He also received nominations for his roles in Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. DiCaprio won his first Oscar for his performance in The Revenant in 2016.

His last movie role was in 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. DiCaprio played Ernest Burkhart in the movie.