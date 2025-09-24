It's likely not fun to watch your husband get crushed by a defense, but Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, was somewhat relieved to see him take big hits while the Los Angeles Rams played the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

On her Morning After podcast, Kelly talked through Matthew's recent game against the Eagles, during which he got his “nuts crushed.” While it's painful, Kelly had an optimistic take on it.

“As women, we don't know what this feels like, right? I looked at him and I said, ‘Well, you know what? That's God's way of taking care of your vasectomy since you haven't done it in the last two years,'” Kelly recalled.

Unfortunately, Matthew did not see the humor in this. Kelly was relieved that it wasn't a more serious injury. Her husband is in the twilight of his career, so injuries are a big risk.

Did Matthew Stafford lead the Rams to a win over the Eagles?

Despite having a 19-point lead at one point, the Rams collapsed against the Eagles in Week 3. They were up 26-9 in the third quarter, but Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense came alive.

The Rams had a chance to win it. Stafford led the team down the field to give Joshua Karty a chance at a game-winning 44-yard field goal. However, it was blocked and recovered by Jordan Davis.

The Rams are now 2-1 after the narrow loss. They will have a matchup with the undefeated Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 when they host the team.

Stafford is currently ninth in the league in passing yards (739). He also has five passing touchdowns and two interceptions through three games.

Matthew met his wife Kelly at Georgia in college, so they have been together for a long time. They got married in April 2015, and together, they have four daughters.

She has been by his side throughout his entire NFL career. Stafford is early in his sixth season with the Rams. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions, who selected him with the first-overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.