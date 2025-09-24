The Cleveland Browns were one of the most surprising winners from Week 3. Cleveland shocked the NFL world by beating Green Bay 13-10 in a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback. The Browns leaned on their young offensive players to get the win, something that could become a theme for the rest of the regular season.

Andrew Siciliano posted one revealing stat that shows how important Cleveland's rookies are to their offense.

“Through 3 games, 50.3% of the Browns yards from scrimmage (458 of 910) have come from rookies,” Siciliano wrote on social media on Wednesday.

It is great to see the youth movement working early in the 2025 season for Cleveland.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is arguably the best rookie of the bunch. Judkins got the start on Sunday and made the most of it. He had 18 carries for 94 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Judkins leads the Browns in rushing by a wide margin with 28 carries for 155 yards and one touchdown. He's only played in two games, but he is clearly the lead back in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. leads the Browns in receiving yards. Fannin has 15 receptions for 136 yards off 18 targets through three games. He made some excellent plays against the Packers where he broke multiple tackles.

The Browns have received some nice production from Dylan Sampson and Isaiah Bond.

Can Browns build off Week 3 momentum and go on a winning streak?

Article Continues Below

Browns fans now have some reasons for optimism in 2025, not just the distant future.

Cleveland's signature win against Green Bay proves a few things about this young team. First, their defense is among the best in the NFL.

The Browns have the best defense in the league when measured by yards allowed per game (204.3). But that has not translated to the scoreboard so far, as they are middle of the pack in points allowed per game (22.7).

If Cleveland can get its offense humming, then they could become a frisky team in the AFC North.

The Browns do not have the easiest schedule around, especially considering their division. But they do have a handful of winnable matchups on the calendar, including games against the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Titans, and Raiders.

There's even a world where Cleveland is close to .500 when the regular season concludes. But for now, the Browns need to take things one game at a time.

Next up for the Browns is a Week 4 matchup against the Lions.