After five long years, Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) has made his long-awaited return to WWE, appearing on NXT on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

During the match between Former NXT Champion Trick Williams and Oba Femi, Cardona was shown in the crowd. The crowd erupted upon seeing Cardona. “Holy crap!” NXT announcer Vic Joseph exclaimed. “[That's] Matt Cardona, I believe!”

It is getting crowded around the ring for our main event!

Eagle-eyed fans should not be surprised. When WWE showed Femi walking into the building, Cardona was spotted in the background.

Matt Cardona was behind Oba Femi as Oba walked into the building. #WWENXT

Fans will have to wait and see if Cardona is back full-time or if this was a one-off appearance. He has constantly teased a return over the last few years, but it has finally happened.

Matt Cardona breaks silence on WWE return

Following the September 23, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, Cardona took to X, formerly Twitter, to break his silence on his return. It may hint at what's to come. “T N A!!!” he wrote on X.

So, he may be part of a TNA invasion angle. He recently returned to TNA in 2024, and Williams is the current TNA World Champion after defeating Joe Hendry in May 2025. Williams is a WWE Superstar, not a TNA wrestler, so perhaps TNA is trying to reclaim its top prize.

Cardona previously had a 15-year tenure with WWE from 2005 to 2020. He was released in April 2020 during their round of roster cuts.

Since his release, Cardona has reinvented himself on the indies. He has had stints in Impact Wrestling/TNA, AEW, Ring of Honor, Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and others.

Cardona is married to Chelsea Green, who is currently signed with WWE. She has also been vocal about wanting her husband to return to WWE. That dream has become a reality.

During his first WWE run, Cardona won the Intercontinental and United States Championships once. Additionally, he won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Curt Hawkins. He is also a former Great American Bash Battle Royal winner in 2012.