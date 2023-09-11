Coach Matt Rhule is having a rocky and tumultuous start to his Nebraska football tenure. The Jeff Sims-led Cornhuskers crumbled in the last minutes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and hoped things would change. Now, they knew that Deion Sanders' Colorado football program was going to be a tough battle. Every terrible thing in their minds came to life as they got blown out.

Coach Rhule now has two losses and no wins to show for his coaching career with the Cornhuskers. He just could not get a victory for his team yet but believes in them. Rhule even outlined what he felt about the loss, via Raymond Lucas Jr of 247 Sports.

“I really think we're better than we're showing but what does that mean? We'll get the offense right,” the Nebraska football coach said about their offense. Matt Rhule went into further detail about how they could adjust in future games, “We'll get the turnovers right. The defense played really hard and well for long stretches, and then eventually just kind of wore out.”

They had a new way of trying to penetrate against a team's secondary but it just was not enough. The Nebraska football squad learned from their loss to Minnesota and started rushing the ball more. Those adjustments came a little bit too late as Coach Deion Sanders' squad was up by 13 entering the half. There is a lot to learn from their loss against the Colorado football program with the turnovers and play calls. At what point in the season will the Jeff Sims-led team get to apply them properly?