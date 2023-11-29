House of Dragon star Matt Smith is taking on both actor and executive producer roles in the series adaptation of The Death of Bunny Munro.

Matt Smith has signed in to executive and produce the limited series adaptation of Nick Cave's 2009 book The Death of Bunny Munro for Sky, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The six-part series was written by Pete Jackson and will be directed by Isabella Eklöf. The show is being produced by Clerkenwell Films of Misfts and The End of the F***ing World fame with Sky Studios.

The Death of Bunny Munro will start filming in spring 2024. Nick Cave will also executive produce the series.

Smith will play the titular character Bunny Munro. Bunny is a sex addict, door-to-door beauty product salesman who describes himself as a lothario. His life gets derailed when his wife Libby commits suicide.

He sets off on an out-of-control road trip across southern England with his nine-year-old son Bunny Junior as both struggle with their grief. Bunny tries to cope by seducing the women he meets. Bunny Junior, on the other hand, talk to his mother's ghosts and realizes how much of a mess his father is.

Cave put out a statement that said, “Finally, someone with the courage to take on this unholy tale.”

“I am thrilled that Sky and Clerkenwell Films are bringing Bunny to life, in all his flawed glory, and I can think of nobody better than Matt Smith to play him,” he continued in the statement.

Similarly, the House of Dragon star also released a statement and called Cave's book “a brilliant exploration of love, grief, and chaos. At its heart a deep, difficult, and tender story about a father and son, coping with loss and change.”

The production team is currently looking for a young actor to play Bunny's son.