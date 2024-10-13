Matthew McConaughey is proud of his Longhorns. The Dallas Buyers Club actor congratulated the Texas Football team's win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“34-3. Victory. Lotta empty seats on the red side in the second half. Onward we charge up the mountain,” McConaughey wrote.

“That was a serious beat down by Texas,” one fan responded to the actor's post.

“Congratulations Matthew,” a fan wrote. “Texas looks tough this year. Really tough. Enjoy the win. God bless.”

“We made em cry on the way home Matt, I’m so happy,” another fan chimed in.

The offfical Instagram account for Texas Football also used a photo of the actor and reposted his X post congratulating the team.

X was not the only place that McConaughey has shown love to Texas Football.

In a collaborated post with the official Texas Football Instagram account, the actor is seen wearing a cowboy hat, white button up, and blue denim jeans as he points up to the sky in a powerful pose.

“Good to see you @officiallymcconaughey,” the Texas Football Instagram account wrote in the comment section.

As an alum of the University of Texas, the esteemed actor has continously shown love to Texas Football.

“put em up, kept em out. Round 1. Done. Ding Ding. See you in the Big House,” the actor wrote last month on X after the team's 52-0 win against Colorado State back in August.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actor also congratulated Arch Manning on his first career win as a starting quarterback.

“PS. congrats Arch Manning on 1st start as a Longhorn,” McConaughey wrote on X. “Many more to come.”

As much as McConaughey loves Texas Football he has definitely proved to be the biggest fan. Last month, the actor shared a cinematic video of how much he was enjoying himself.

Texas Football's next game is on Saturday (Oct. 19) against Georgia Bulldogs.