The final words of beloved comedic actor, Matthew Perry, have been revealed. In court, documents obtained by NBC News stated that Perry asked his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to help him take ketamine, which prosecutors argue that the Friends alum had an addiction to.

Perry reportedly asked Iwamasa to “shoot me up with a big one,” referring to the drug three times.

The actor died at the age of 54 in October 2023 in his Pacific Palisades home. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub located outside his estate. It was later revealed that the actor died from “the acute effects of ketamine.”

What Is Going On With Matthew Perry's Death Case?

On Thursday (August 15), five people were charged in connection to the death of Perry, including his assistant Iwamasa and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is accused of providing Iwamasa with the drug that was administered to Perry. The other three individuals whose names have been charged are Jasveen Sangha (also known as “the Ketamine Queen”), Mark Chavez, and Erik Fleming.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, per NBC, the levels of ketamine found in Perry's body were equivalent to the amount used in general anesthesia during surgery. Prosecutors claim that Perry had an “out of control” ketamine addiction and would inject the drug six to eight times a day.

On the day of Perry's death, Iwamasa was accused of injecting him once at 8:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and again “approximately 40 minutes later” while he was preparing the jacuzzi for the actor. Iwamasa then left the estate to run errands, and when he returned back to Perry's home, he found him face down in the pool.

During the last five days of Perry's life, Iwamasa administered 27 shots to Perry. The personal assistant does not have a medical license or medical training and was allegedly using instructions provided by Plascenia.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.