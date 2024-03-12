Following the passing of Matthew Perry in October 2023, details of the late “Friends” star's will have surfaced, shedding light on his $1 million estate and a surprising Woody Allen connection, per PageSix.
Perry's will, revealed through documents obtained by Page Six, identifies Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan as co-executors of his Alvy Singer Living Trust, named after Woody Allen's character in “Annie Hall.” This revelation adds a poignant twist to Perry's estate management, showcasing his admiration for the iconic 1977 film.
In his declaration crafted in 2009, Perry listed his parents, John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, as beneficiaries, alongside his half-sibling, Caitlin Morrison, and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn. Interestingly, the will stipulated that any children Perry might have would not inherit his estate, although he never had any offspring.
The filing further discloses Perry's personal property valued at $1,030,000, encompassing items such as jewelry, furniture, artworks, and automobiles.
While Ferguson is set to appear in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on April 10 for the will's hearing, Ruzan opted out of her co-executor role on March 4. Ruzan, known for her work as an executive producer on the TV series “Celebrity Liar,” shared a professional connection with Matthew Perry when he guest-starred on the show in 2010.
Perry's untimely demise at the age of 54 shocked fans worldwide. The LA County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he passed away due to “acute effects of ketamine,” ruling his death as accidental.
The revelation of Perry's will not only provides insight into the management of his estate but also highlights his fondness for cinematic masterpieces like “Annie Hall,” adding a poignant touch to his legacy.