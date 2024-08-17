Khloe Kardashian still might have romantic feelings for Tristan Thompson. A source told In Touch Weekly that the former couple, who officially split in 2022, that Khloe still sees Tristan as the “love of her life.”

According to the source, the Good American founder has “turned down so many guys, she has tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan.

“She still sees him as the love of her life, but it’s such a touchy subject because he doesn’t want to mess things up again so he’s keeping her in the friend zone,” the source continued.

Khloe and Tristan have had an on-and-off relationship since 2016 – 2022 after several infidelities by the NBA player. In 2018, days before Khloe and Tristan's daughter True was born, the NBA player was seen making out with two women at a club. The following year, Tristan cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods — Jenner is Khloe's youngest sister. However, in 2021, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols and welcomed their son Tatum via surrogate in June 2022 and broke up officially months before their son's birth.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back,” a source said of Tristan's 2021 infidelity per E! News.

Tristan owned up to his mistakes on season four of The Kardashians where he apologized to each one of Khloe's family members for what he's done to her in the past.

“Being able to take accountability is always the first step in changing. Also our kids, they watch our actions not words,” Kourtney Kardashian said to Tristan last season.

“Exactly, I wanted to be a good example to them. When it comes to True and having that conversation, it's on me to have that conversation because Daddy failed you and Mommy. Mommy didn't fail you, Tutu,” Tristan responded.

Khloe spoke about she and Tristan's relationship and how they are doing now during the SHE MD podcast in June.

“He did make mistakes,” the reality star told SHE MD hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney. “He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. And we do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”