Federal prosecutors revealed Thursday that the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry on October 28, 2023, involved a complex underground network of individuals exploiting the actor's addiction. The network included two California doctors, a notorious drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen,” and Perry’s live-in personal assistant, per NBCnews. Each played a role in the series of events leading up to Perry's accidental overdose, which the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner attributed to the acute effects of ketamine.

Charges and Investigation Details

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced charges against five individuals who allegedly manipulated Perry’s addiction for profit. The defendants include Dr. Salvador Plasencia, drug trafficker Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Mark Chavez, personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and intermediary Erik Fleming. According to the indictment, Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” supplied Perry’s assistant with the ketamine that resulted in Perry's fatal overdose.

Over two months in fall 2023, the group distributed around 20 vials of ketamine to Perry, who paid approximately $55,000 in cash. The indictment describes disturbing details, including Dr. Plasencia's mockery of Perry’s condition and his decision to leave additional ketamine for Iwamasa, despite observing Perry’s dangerous reactions. Iwamasa, lacking medical training, injected Perry with the drug, ultimately contributing to the actor's death. Plasencia faces up to 120 years in federal prison, while Sangha, arrested alongside him on Thursday, faces multiple drug-related charges in addition to conspiracy.

Impact and Reactions

The case has shed light on the unethical practices and exploitation faced by Perry. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram condemned the actions of those involved, stating, “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, and it ended with street dealers who sold him ketamine in unmarked vials.” The case reveals a disturbing trend of exploitation within the treatment and drug distribution networks, demonstrating how the vulnerable can be preyed upon by those they trust.

The trial and legal proceedings will undoubtedly bring more attention to the intersection of addiction, exploitation, and criminal activity. For now, the focus remains on seeking justice for Perry and ensuring such abuses don't happen in the future.