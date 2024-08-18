Whether winning Super Bowls, hawking insurance products, making the rounds of the podcast circuit or nonchalantly creating iconic plays together, there's no denying the epic bond between long-time Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

After Mahomes made an incredible, spur-of-the-moment, behind-the-back pass to Kelce, which the tight end converted for an eight-yard gain and first down, a playful sideline back-and-forth ensued as Kelce trolled his quarterback's raspy accent.

“You know he's got the voice thing,” Kelce said before while mocking a bad Mahomes accent. “So he kinda mumbled out the play, I couldn't hear it. I was walking up to the line like trying to decipher what he was saying.”

The Chiefs drove the field to score a field goal, their second drive in a row that tallied three points. Mahomes, Kelce and most of the offensive starters did not return after that drive. Carson Wentz and the backups came into the game with 3:13 left in the first quarter and turned a short-field possession into a 22-yard touchdown by rookie WR Xavier Worthy.

Kelce could be found on the sideline, rehashing more details from the incredible play.

“Before I knew it, he snapped the ball and then I saw him out of my peripheral running toward the sideline. So I was trying to help my guy out! By the time I looked over there, he was already in mid-form like a photo on a sports card, throwing the ball to me,” Kelce said while gesturing behind his back. “So, I guess right place at the right time!”

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes seeking first three-peat of the Super Bowl era

It's good to see the team playing loose. There's history on the line in Kansas City. Instead of talking about the Chiefs rematch after last season's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, the media is eating up the headlines of Mahomes' unique pass to Kelce. The former Texas Tech standout had a very different version of events when asked how it happened.

“Long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run. And then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass, kinda because I was mad. I was pissed off at Travis … Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, and now it's gonna be a highlight.”

Leave it to Mahomes to make football look like a blast by passing it like a kid in his backyard while being playfully frustrated with his All-Pro, future Hall-of-Fame tight end.

Mahomes is all business, telling Logan Paul during a podcast appearance in May that the Chiefs will be Super Bowl-bound once again.

“Next year in New Orleans, we're going to do it again. Put it on the table.”