Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce going to share a mailing address soon? According to this insider, it's a possibility in the near future.

Swift and Kelce have been dating for a year now and have since gotten more serious. The two have been supporting one another in their respective fields as Swift attended 13 of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games last season, and the tight end has made his rounds to several of Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Australia, France, England, and more.

During their time together, Kelce made a $6 million purchase of a new home in Leawood, Kansas after he moved from his previous home due to his high-profile relationship. However, as the mega popstar will be continuing her tour throughout December, Swift's break between September and October, is the perfect time to stay close to Kelce.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” says a source per Life & Style. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

The new home in Leawood is being made to feel like a home to the popstar as the source reveals that it is brewing more engagement rumors.

“He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” dishes the source. “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”

Travis Kelce Decorates Arrowhead Stadium Suite For Taylor Swift

Decorating a home is not all that Kelce has been doing to make Swift's stay in Kansas more comfortable. The two-time Super Bowl champ also redid his suite at Arrowhead Stadium with photos of Swift during her Eras Tour.

Many fans took the decoration of the suite as a romantic gesture, while others thought that it meant that Kelce and Swift have secretly tied the knot.

“I’m sorry but these two are married,” a fan commented underneath the viral photo of the tight end's suite on X. “They’ll never announce it and they totally don’t have to. She’ll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people s—.”

“This is sooo END GAME,” another fan excitedly wrote.

Another fan quoted lyrics from Swift's “You Are In Love” from her 1989 album, “And he keeps the picture of you in his office downtown.”\

“It's their suite now,” another fan declared.

As of this writing, Swift and Kelce are just dating and have not announced an engagement or marriage.