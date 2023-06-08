Matty Healy is thankful for his fans amid his split with popstar Taylor Swift.

“[People] in the front had some very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved.’ That was very, very kind,” the 1975 frontman said Monday (June 5) at his concert in Vienna, per social media footage. “I’m sure that it’s alluding to … as you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c–t relentlessly.”

“Honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful and I thank you, but I don’t need it,” he said in relation to his bandmates Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, and Adam Hann. “Because I’ve got them.”

After a brief romance, Healy and Swift split per PEOPLE. The announcement of their breakup happened hours before Healy went on stage.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source confirmed to the publication on Monday. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

Swift and Healy linked back in May after the popstar and actor Joe Alwyn broke up six years together.

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” another insider told the outlet. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

The source also gave an update on how Swift is doing post-split.

“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all,” the source tells PEOPLE of Swift and Healy, who is touring internationally through July before The 1975 come back to the States for some festival dates. “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It's just life.”

Swift's Eras Tour runs through August 9. The 1975's international tour ends on July 19 in Singapore.