The Dallas Mavericks visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mavericks are 26-23 this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. They sit in eighth-place in the Western Conference, so they are in a Play-In situation. After not making the playoffs at all last season, they will happily take a Play-In game this year. To nobody's surprise, Luka Doncic has been the best player for them this season. He is scoring 34.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.6 assists. Kyrie Irving is having a good season when he plays, as well. He is averaging around 25/5/5. Irving does have an injured thumb, though, and he has not played since January 22. Derek Lively is also dealing with an injury.

The 76ers have lost four of their last five games, but they are still 30-18 on the season. Joel Embiid is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on the season. He also plays stellar defense as he averages over one steal and one block a game. Tyrese Maxey is the real story for the 76ers this season. He is having a breakout year with 26.2 points per game and 6.4 assists. Embiid has a hurt knee, and his timetable for return is uncertain. Tobias Harris is the team's third-leading scorer, but he sat out Saturday with an illness. He could be back Monday, though.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-76ers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mavericks are the 10th-best scoring team in the NBA at 118.2 points per game. With Doncic on the court, the Mavericks are always going to be a threat to score a lot of points. This is especially true against the 76ers right now. In their last five games, the 76ers have allowed 124.0 points per game. The Mavericks need to take advantage of Philadelphia's struggling defense and put up some points. As long as they continue to play well with Doncic on the court, they will cover the spread.

A big reason for their struggling defense is the absence of Embiid. With Embiid, the 76ers allow just 111.2 points per game. However, that number jumps to 118.4 with Embiid out. Embiid is not only a difference-maker on offense, but he keeps teams off the offensive glass, and off the scoreboard on defense. With Embiid out, I would not be shocked to see the Mavericks put up 120+ points in this game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers have to match the Mavericks on offense. As mentioned, the Sixers are not playing their best defense at the moment. They will have to rely on Maxey, Harris, and Kelly Oubre Jr to score in this game. Luckily, the Mavericks allow 118.8 points per game, so there is going to be plenty of opportunity to score.

The Mavericks are 13-20 when they allow 118+ points in a game this season. The 76ers are 21-6 when they reach that amount or more. The 76ers are without their best player, obviously, but they should still be able to put up points. Maxey is more than capable of having a big game, and their role players are nothing to laugh at. If the 76ers can match the Mavericks on offense, they will cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-76ers Prediction & Pick

This would have been a great game if Embiid was playing. However, since he is out, and the 76ers struggle without him, I am going to take the Mavericks to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mavericks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -1 (-110), Under 242.5 (-110)