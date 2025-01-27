Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been boasting one of the fastest growing sneaker empires over the last year. Partnering with sponsor ANTA and becoming their Chief Creative Director, Irving's signature ANTA KAI 1 has become one of the more popular sneaker silhouettes since their arrival. Now, Irving will continue to promote his personal brand through ANTA with the newest release of his “Sun & Moon” ANTA KAI 1.

The ANTA KAI 1 has quickly become one of the more sought-after performance basketball sneakers over the last year as Kyrie Irving has managed to amass a loyal cult following through his play on the court and personality off of it. With Luka Doncic sidelined for the Mavericks over the last month, he's also had to step into a prominent role as their team's leader.

Constantly drawing inspiration from the moon and the stars, Irving's latest ANTA KAI 1 will feature a two-shoe pack inspired by the Sun and the Moon. The shoes were already released to the public in the Philippines, but will see a global release in the coming weeks.

ANTA KAI 1 “Sun & Moon”

The “Sun & Moon” ANTA KAI 1 will come in a two-shoe pack playing into the galactic theme. The “Sun” pair comes in a stunning Orange/Yellow colorway with gradient hits throughout the patterned upper. The shoes feature the word “Sun” inscribed along the mid-foot strap, accented by yellow rays and streaks throughout the shoe.

The “Moon” pair features a stunning purple colorway with hits of muted neon orange throughout the logos and mesh underlay. The shoes are accented with silver logos and hits of red throughout the inner boot. The “Moon” inscription is accompanied by the moon's phases along the outer toe of the shoe.

The “Sun & Moon” ANTA KAI 1 has already released in the Philippines on January 11, but the shoes are expected to see a global release in the coming weeks. Expect these to drop via ANTA and select online retailers like KICKS CREW for a standard retail tag of $125.