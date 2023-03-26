When it rains, it pours for Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic.

Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season after arguing a no-call in the third quarter of Dallas’ road game against the New Orleans Hornets.

As a result, he will now be suspended for Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers unless the league office decides to rescind the technical.

Luka Dončić got his 16th technical foul of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/K3X0Np47dA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 26, 2023

In fairness to Doncic, it did seem to be a harsh technical foul and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it did end up getting rescinded. However, as things stand, it’s a big blow for Dallas who have lost four in a row and are currently outside the play-in places in the No. 11 spot.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It also piles on the misery for Doncic who is already dealing with issues both on and off the court. Just recently, he was fined for his money gesture against the Warriors while the team’s recent struggles even with Kyrie Irving saw the Slovenian be very open about his frustrations.

“It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court,” Doncic said. “Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”

With the Mavs reaching the Western Conference finals last year to now being in serious danger of missing the postseason altogether, Doncic’s frustration is very understandable.

More than anything, Dallas fans should be worried if his frustration grows even larger.