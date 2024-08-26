Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the highest-rated players in the new NBA 2K25 video game with 97 overall ratings. Is a 2K rating the perfect way to explain a player's overall ability on the floor? No, but it is a respectable gauge. Sometimes, though, the ratings are simply too high or too low. Although Doncic is among the highest-rated players in the game, is a 97 overall still too low for the 25-year-old?

Doncic is fresh off a 2023-24 season that saw him lead the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Luka also finished third in overall MVP voting, but he probably could have finished second or even won the award.

The five-time NBA All-Star averaged a league-leading 33.9 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 campaign. Doncic added 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per contest while displaying improvement on the defensive end of the floor.

Doncic's defense received criticism in the NBA Finals, but he was battling injuries after a long season. Luka did improve on defense last season despite that criticism.

Jokic is technically the highest-rated player based on specific attributes in the game. Doncic is second while Antetokounmpo is third. However, should Doncic's rating be even higher than a 97 overall?

Does Luka Doncic deserve a 98 or 99 overall NBA 2K25 rating?

NBA 2K does not hand out 98 and 99 ratings too generously. 99 overall ratings are often reserved for legends such as Michael Jordan. Current players often do not receive a 99 rating unless they are far and away the best player in the league. For example, LeBron James has earned a 99 overall rating in the past.

Doncic is regarded as a “playmaking 3-level scorer” in the game. His overall scoring ability is accurate for the most part. His outside scoring is rated at 92 overall while he is an 86 overall inside scorer. Luka's playmaking, as he is one of the best passers in the NBA, is rated at a 94 overall, per 2kratings.com.

Doncic's rebounding is 77 overall. Luka is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA as evidenced by his 9.2 rebounds per outing average last season. He seems to have an elite understanding of where missed shots are going to go. At 6'7, Doncic can use his size to box out defenders and grab rebounds.

There is an argument to be made for Luka's rebounding to be even higher. However, Doncic's separation from a 97 compared to a 98 or 99 all boils down to defense.

Doncic's defensive rating in the game

Luka Doncic's defense in the game is not necessarily awful. But it is only rated at 68 overall, which is far from a terrific defender.

Doncic is not an elite defender by any means. Again, he has worked hard to improve on that end of the floor. Still, his NBA 2K25 rating will not increase until his defense improves even more.

Not that we are comparing Doncic to Jordan, but the former Chicago Bulls superstar is an 88 overall defender in the game. LeBron James was given a 99 overall as an all-time Cleveland Cavaliers player, and his defense is 84 overall.

Perhaps increasing Doncic's defense to somewhere between 75-80 would lead to the Mavericks star becoming a 98 overall in the game.

In the end, NBA 2K ratings are fun to discuss. Doncic, though, likely does not pay too much attention to his rating. He is focused on leading the Mavs back to the NBA Finals.

Do you think Luka Doncic should be rated higher in NBA 2K25?